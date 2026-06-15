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Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: has political life become absurdly frenetic?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
With frontbencher Jonno Duniam’s decision the bail out of politics, the Liberals are not just further depleted, but the parliament is losing someone of the calibre we want to see there.

Duniam performs well on policy and on the politics. He looks for compromises (often more than his party does), can negotiate in the Senate, and comes across strongly in the media. At 43 he had a long career ahead, even if the Coalition’s future appears bleak. So why jump, especially as he says he has no job lined up?

He referred, as would be expected, to family reasons – three young sons.…The Conversation


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