Conflict hits schooling hardest where children are the target – study
By Roos van der Haer, Assistant professor of International Relations at the Institute of Political Science, Leiden University
Andreas Forø Tollefsen, Senior Researcher
Gudrun Østby, Research Professor, Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)
Ragnhild Nordås, Associate professor, University of Michigan
Siri Aas Rustad, Senior Researcher, Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)
When armed groups use child recruitment or sexual violence, the impact of conflict on schooling is much more severe than in conflicts without these tactics.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 15, 2026