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Human Rights Observatory

Do shark culls keep people safe in the ocean? Here’s what the science says

By Charlie Huveneers, Associate Professor, College of Science and Engineering, Flinders University
A young mother remains in hospital after being bitten by a shark at Coogee beach in Sydney on Saturday morning. Leah Stewart, 35, was swimming about 30 metres offshore when the shark – believed to be a three to four metre great white shark – struck.

In the wake of this…The Conversation


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