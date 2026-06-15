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Human Rights Observatory

Lyric essays are an antitoxin for a poisoned world

By Joshua Lobb, Senior Lecturer, Creative Writing, University of Wollongong
These vibrant, provocative books come together in their contemplation of what it means to be Australian in a global context.The Conversation


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