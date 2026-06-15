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Human Rights Observatory

Why the US government shut down Anthropic’s latest Claude AI model

By Francesco Bailo, Senior Lecturer in Data Analytics in the Social Sciences, Deputy Director of the Centre for AI, Trust and Governance, University of Sydney
On June 12, artificial intelligence (AI) lab Anthropic suspended access to its latest Claude models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, which had been released three days earlier.

The move came in response to an “export control directive” from the US government prohibiting use of the models by anyone who is not a US national.



Mythos is Anthropic’s most powerful, or “frontier”, model. When first announcing the model in April, the company said it was too good at hacking to release immediately.…The Conversation


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