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Human Rights Observatory

Global Surge in Attacks on Education Continues, Rising More Than 40 Percent Worldwide

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Gaza’s education system lies in ruins. © Plan International / Ahmed Salama (New York) – At least 8,500 attacks on education took place globally in 2024-2025, a more than 40 percent increase from the previous two-year period, according to Education Under Attack 2026, released today by the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA). These attacks harmed over 10,600 students, teachers, and education personnel across 83 countries, including 55 not in active armed conflict.“We believe the true increase is far higher,” said Felicity Pearce, lead researcher…


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