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Human Rights Observatory

Frozen fruit and canned veg are cheap, but are they as healthy as fresh food?

By Margaret Murray, Senior Lecturer, Nutrition, Swinburne University of Technology
You probably know fruit and vegetables are good for you, and most of us don’t eat enough of them.

But amid a cost-of-living crisis, buying more fresh food may not seem like a budget-friendly option.

Enter: canned or frozen fruit and veg.

These are usually cheaper and longer-lasting…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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