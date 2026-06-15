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Two polls have Labor third on primary votes, five months out from the Victorian election

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan’s approval rating has hit dire levels. Meanwhile, Pauline Hanson leads as preferred prime minister in federal Resolve poll.The Conversation


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