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Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka Detains Rapper Over Video

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lawyers hold signs during a protest against the Prevention of Terrorism Act. Colombo, Sri Lanka, September 23, 2022. © 2022 Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP via Getty Images Police in Sri Lanka have arrested a rapper on terrorism charges over the video of a song he posted online. It is the latest abuse of a draconian counterterrorism law still in use years after successive governments have promised to repeal it.Sangeethsan Ganeskumar, 24, known by his stage name Hiphop Sangee, was detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) on June 2. He was produced in court…


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