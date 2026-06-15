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Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Anti-Trans Bill Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov speaks during the first session of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan of the 8th convocation in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, December 17, 2025. © 2025 Igor Yegorov / Sputnik via AP Photo (Bishkek, June 15, 2026) – A harmful draft law before the Kyrgyzstan parliament would prohibit legal gender recognition, ban gender-affirming health care, and restrict information about gender diversity and the possibility of transitioning for children, Human Rights Watch said today.The bill, which passed its first reading on June 4, 2026, still…


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