Ebola, hantavirus, diphtheria: how distrust in health care is fuelling multiple outbreaks across the globe
By Holly Seale, Professor, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Bianca Middleton, Senior Research Fellow, Global and Tropical Health Division, Menzies School of Health Research
Md Saiful Islam, Lecturer, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
The first half of 2026 has been marked by three different disease outbreaks: Ebola, hantavirus and, in Australia, diphtheria. Each has exposed vulnerabilities in how we detect,…
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- Sunday, June 14, 2026