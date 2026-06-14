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Human Rights Observatory

From a World Heritage-listed city to sacred shrines, Lebanon’s historic sites are being destroyed

By Sherine Al Shallah, Doctoral Researcher, Refugee Cultural Heritage and Connected Rights Protection | Affiliate, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law | Associate, Australian Human Rights Institute, UNSW Sydney
Cultural heritage is often treated as an unfortunate casualty of war. In reality, the destruction of significant historic sites is often a deliberate and calculated part of broader efforts to claim power and territory.

Recent attacks on cultural heritage in southern Lebanon show us why protecting historic monuments is important, and inseparable from protecting the communities connected to them.

Attacks…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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