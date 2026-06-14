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Your say: week beginning June 15

By Judy Ingham, Newsletter Producer, The Conversation
Every day, we publish a selection of your emails in our newsletter. We’d love to hear from you, you can email us at yoursay@theconversation.edu.au.

Monday June 15

Brushing your teeth in hospital

“I found it disconcerting to read that a special initiative was required to prevent hospital-acquired pneumonia. It reflects very badly on the nursing profession, or is this another impact factor…The Conversation


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