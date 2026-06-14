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Performing under pressure? For athletes, it depends on 3 key things

By Teresa Behrend Fletcher, Professor/Director of Sport and Human Performance program, Adler University
Team sports like soccer or hockey can include situational pressures on specific positions such as goalies or anyone taking a penalty shot.The Conversation


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