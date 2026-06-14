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Human Rights Observatory

The story behind Soweto Blues, Miriam Makeba’s famous song about the June 16 uprising

By Gwen Ansell, Associate of the Gordon Institute for Business Science, University of Pretoria
Miriam Makeba sang a famous song about the 16 June 1976 uprising in her birthplace, South Africa. The protest was a pivotal point in the fight against apartheid and white minority rule in the country. The song was called Soweto Blues and its opening lines go:
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