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Human Rights Observatory

Young, South African and unemployed: finding direction starts with knowing yourself – counsellor

By Kobus Maree, Professor of Educational Psychology, University of Pretoria
Thirty-two years after South Africa became a democratic state, the futures of millions of young people in the country are shaped to a large degree by uncertainty, exclusion, poverty and discouragement. As one lens on this scene, unemployment in the age group 15-34 borders on 46%.

I am an educational psychologist who has done 35 years of research on the career-life stories of young people growing…The Conversation


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