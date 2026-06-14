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Human Rights Observatory

Ma Vesta Smith: why this unsung activist matters 50 years after the Soweto uprising

By Maria Suriano, Associate Professor, Department of History, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, University of the Witwatersrand
While many men are remembered as heroes of political struggles, women seldom get enough attention. Vesta Smith is a good example. She fought for South Africa’s liberation from white minority rule, called apartheid.

Historian Maria Suriano has written a biography of this activist. With the 50th anniversary of the momentous


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