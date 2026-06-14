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Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Angus Taylor to lose key shadow minister Jonno Duniam

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Opposition leader Angus Taylor is losing one of his most effective shadow ministers, Jonno Duniam, who will quit parliament this year, citing family reasons and “exhaustion”.

Duniam, 43, a senator for Tasmania, shadows the demanding portfolio of home affairs, and has been central in the crafting of the opposition’s immigration policy, which is still to be fully released.

Part of the conservative faction in the Liberal Party (and close to leadership aspirant Andrew Hastie), Duniam will be missed not just on the policy front. He is a good negotiator in the Senate, where…The Conversation


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