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Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: New Efforts to Deport Baha’i Leaders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Ministry of Interior Office in Doha, Qatar, May 5, 2021. © 2021 Shutterstock (Beirut) – The Qatari authorities since March 2026 have ordered at least four people with roles in key institutions of the minority Baha’i religion to leave the country, Human Rights Watch said today, based on information from informed sources. The four were ordered to leave without due process and with no legal pathway to challenge the orders.The people ordered to leave, who have lived in Qatar for decades and have families there, risk deportation in violation of their right to family…


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