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Human Rights Observatory

New Law Requires Parental Consent for Sex Ed in Italy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image OSA students perform a flash mob in front of the Ministry of Education and Merit to request sexual and affective education in schools in Rome, Italy, on October 31, 2024. © 2024 Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images Last week, Italy’s senate passed the “Valditara bill,” a reform that could significantly restrict young people’s access to comprehensive sexuality education. The bill requires parents to provide consent before children can receive sexuality education in middle and high schools, and bans it entirely in elementary school.Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara,…


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