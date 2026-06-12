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Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Crackdown on an Independent University

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image European Humanities University, Vilnius, Lithuania. © European Union (Berlin) – Belarusian authorities are carrying out a countrywide intimidation campaign against former and current students of the European Humanities University (EHU), Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have searched the homes of dozens of students and their families and harassed, interrogated, and detained them. The actions violate their rights to freedom of thought, expression, and association. “The vicious targeting of the community of free academic thinkers fostered by…


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