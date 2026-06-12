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Human Rights Observatory

Criminal fly-tipping gangs are costing governments millions – AI and drones can help track waste dumpers

By Amani Maalouf, Senior Researcher & Integration Lead, University of Oxford
Illegal waste dumping in the UK is no longer a marginal nuisance. It is increasingly operating at an industrial scale, with serious consequences.

The reported dumping of around 30,000 tonnes of waste at a protected site of special scientific interest in Leicestershire is one recent example of how severe the problem has become. Similar concerns have emerged recently at the large illegal waste site near Kidlington, Oxfordshire, where shredded mixed waste was deposited close…The Conversation


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