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Human Rights Observatory

As AI plays a bigger role in relationships, true intimacy is getting lost

By Luke Brunning, Lecturer in Applied Ethics, University of Leeds
The CEO of dating app Hinge recently suggested that generation Z, “struggling to have the confidence to put themselves out there”, needs AI to help them find love. Apparently, without AI tools, younger people will struggle to express who they really are.

From the fascinating rise and uncertain social impact of AI relationship apps, to the hype of dating app companies promising…The Conversation


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