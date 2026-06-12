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Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan Rearrests Journalist Forcibly Returned from Georgia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadigov detained in Tbilisi, Georgia, 2024. © 2024 RFE/RL Azerbaijani authorities’ renewed detention of exiled journalist Afgan Sadigov raises serious concerns about transnational repression and the apparent manipulation of legal procedures across borders to silence a government critic. Several masked men in civilian clothing detained Sadigov in the Azerbaijan capital of Baku on June 8, according to Sadigov’s family and lawyer. Later that day, a court ordered him to be held in pretrial detention until July 30.Sadigov, editor-in-chief…


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