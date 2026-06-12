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Human Rights Observatory

Sweden Drops Plan to Jail 13-Year-Olds. It Should Stop There.

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Anstalten Rosersberg prison facility in Rosersberg, north of Stockholm, Sweden, on March 4, 2026. © 2026 Jonathan Nasktrand/ AFP via Getty Images The Swedish government has dropped its proposal to lower the age of criminal responsibility to 13 for serious crimes, Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer said on June 11. Instead, officials will present parliament with a proposal to lower the age from 15 to 14.While that is better than 13, it would still be the wrong move. Sweden should keep its current minimum age of criminal responsibility at 15.Victims affected by gang…


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