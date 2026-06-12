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Human Rights Observatory

ILO Adopts Landmark Treaty on Gig Work

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Delegates of the Standard-Setting Committee on Decent Work in the Platform Economy celebrate the Committee’s approval of the text of ILO Convention No. 193 on June 11, 2026, in Geneva. The Convention was adopted by the International Labour Conference plenary the following day. © Lena Simet/Human Rights Watch (Geneva) – The International Labour Organization’s (ILO) adoption of a new global treaty for decent working conditions in the gig economy is a major step toward protecting the rights of millions of workers worldwide, Human Rights Watch said today.At its 114th…


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