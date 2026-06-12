Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not all fruits and vegetables are equal when it comes to heart health, our research shows

By Gunter Kuhnle, Professor of Nutrition and Food Science, University of Reading
Fruits and vegetables are an important part of our diet. They provide nutrients and fibre, and many contain additional compounds (known as bioactives) that can improve health. But not all foods are created equal – with big differences in the amount of bioactives we get from cabbages, carrots, pulses and peppers.

The well-known “five-a-day”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What the failed next generation fighter jet deal means for European defence
~ Trump has backed away from renewed war with Iran – here’s why
~ Killing cancer requires immune cells to infiltrate tumors’ hostile microenvironment – sugar shields can help them break in
~ Trump’s AI security order acknowledges risks but stops short of regulating industry
~ Most Pittsburgh-area communities are losing residents – here’s why that might be OK
~ Efforts to combat climate change often exclude Indigenous people – and they may not have any recourse
~ El Niño is back, and ocean temperatures are already near record highs – that can spell disaster for fish and corals
~ The Constitution promises an interpreter for fair trials – US courts often can’t deliver
~ Magic mushrooms and Alzheimer’s: what one remarkable case can tell us
~ EU-Ukraine to Launch Accession Talks on Rights, Rule of Law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter