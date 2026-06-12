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Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan’s Evictions Harming People in Poverty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Homes in Mujahid Colony, Karachi after being demolished, 2022.  © 2022 Karachi Bachao Tehrik In recent weeks, Islamabad’s Capital Development Authority (CDA) completed the first wave of demolitions of informal settlements across the city. Muslim Colony in Bari Imam, in existence since the 1960s, is now entirely leveled. Allama Iqbal Colony in Sector G-7, home to more than a thousand families, many of them who work as sanitation workers for the CDA, is next; it has been marked for a similar razing. The residents, many of whom have lived in these neighborhoods…


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