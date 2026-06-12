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Windfarms on this Scottish isle are contentious – renewables must work for local people too

By Laure Leglise, Lecturer, Sustainability and Strategy, Manchester Metropolitan University
James Scott Vandeventer, Senior Lecturer in Sustainability, Manchester Metropolitan University
The landscape on the remote Isle of Lewis is striking: a mix of rugged terrain, peatlands, moorlands, lochs, sandy beaches and cliffs.

This island at the northern end of the Outer Hebrides, Scotland, has one of the UK’s highest levels of fuel poverty and a declining population of fewer than 20,000 people. Encircled by the Atlantic and exposed…The Conversation


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