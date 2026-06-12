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Do you lose your whole day to one appointment? ‘Waiting mode’ may be why

By Rebecca Ellis, Assistant Researcher in Public Health, Swansea University
You have a 3pm appointment. It’s now 10am and somehow your entire day already feels out of reach. Maybe you find yourself unable to start anything properly. You feel on edge, waiting for something to begin, or end. You check the time again and again. Even a positive, planned event, like a friend visiting later, can leave you feeling stuck.

For many neurodivergent people, this experience has a name: “waiting mode”.


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