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Germany pulled the plug on flagship FCAS fighter jet – the implications for European defence are worrying

By Arun Dawson, PhD Candidate, Department of War Studies, King's College London
The effective collapse of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) fighter jet programme is a major setback for European defence cooperation.

France, Germany and Spain have spent nearly a decade trying to develop what was intended to become Europe’s premier next-generation combat aircraft, only for the programme to succumb to disputes over leadership, the distribution of work and intellectual property.

Yet Europeans shouldn’t be surprised. The history of European combat aviation is littered with…The Conversation


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