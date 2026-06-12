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Human Rights Observatory

What John Healey’s resignation as defence secretary means for Keir Starmer and the UK

By Thomas Caygill, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Nottingham Trent University
John Healey resigned as defence secretary following continued disagreement between Downing Street, the Treasury and the Ministry of Defence over the defence investment plan. Healey said the plan falls “well short of what is required for defence and the country at this dangerous time”.

His departure on June 11 was followed by Al Carns’ resignation as armed forces minister. Carns said in a letter to Keir Starmer that the funding plan is “not built for the threat…The Conversation


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