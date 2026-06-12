What the failed next generation fighter jet deal means for European defence
By David W. Versailles, Professor, strategic management and innovation management, co-director of the new PICchair at the Paris School of Business - research director LSB - VP EURAM Dialogue with Practitioners, European Academy of Management (EURAM); PSB Paris School of Business
The collapse of the Future Combat Air System programme led by France and Germany highlights how diverging national interests and coordination difficulties are challenging European armament cooperation.
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- Friday, June 12, 2026