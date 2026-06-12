Killing cancer requires immune cells to infiltrate tumors’ hostile microenvironment – sugar shields can help them break in
By Charles J. Dimitroff, Professor of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, Florida International University
Lee Seng Lau, Postdoctoral Associate in Cellular and Molecular Medicine, Florida International University
CAR-T therapy engineers a patient’s own immune cells to fight cancer. Making these cels more resilient can make treatments more effective.
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- Friday, June 12, 2026