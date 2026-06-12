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Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s AI security order acknowledges risks but stops short of regulating industry

By Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University
Some technology and policy watchers were surprised when President Donald Trump signed an executive order on June 2, 2026, establishing a framework for AI security. It seemed to move in a different direction from a December…The Conversation


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