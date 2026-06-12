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Human Rights Observatory

The Constitution promises an interpreter for fair trials – US courts often can’t deliver

By Carol Rose Little, Assistant Professor of Linguistics, University of Oklahoma
Federal protections promise a fair trial in a language you understand, but for millions who speak lesser-known languages, courts can’t keep that promise.The Conversation


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