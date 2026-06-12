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Human Rights Observatory

EU-Ukraine to Launch Accession Talks on Rights, Rule of Law

By Human Rights Watch
Ukraine and European Union member states are expected to launch negotiations in mid-June on the reforms Kyiv should implement to comply with EU rule of law and fundamental rights standards. Progress on these issues will not only determine the pace of Ukraine’s EU accession but is essential to ensure wartime is not a time of backsliding on rights protections. The talks concern the “fundamentals” cluster of EU laws and norms, including judicial independence, anti-corruption measures, democratic governance, civil society space, media freedom, non-discrimination and equality, and protection…


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