Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trash and dignity: The rise of inclusive recycling projects in Latin America

By Gabriela Mesones Rojo
Across Latin America, initiatives like Eloísa Cartonera, Amazoniko, migrant recycling programs, and women-led cooperatives show how recycling can create jobs, dignity, and circular economy innovation.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Instead of a soft power coup, the World Cup could be an ‘own goal’ for Donald Trump
~ View from The Hill: antisemitism royal commission soon to wade into tricky terrorities
~ Why drinking alcohol makes you reach for chips and nachos
~ Malawi: People with Albinism Face Discrimination, Barriers to Work
~ Gulf States: Phone searches, arrests exacerbate existing restrictions on trade unions, expression
~ Gulf States: Repression of Migrant Workers During Conflict
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese’s broken promises have played into Hanson’s insurgency
~ How the US finally fell in love with soccer
~ Hardening the body: the science behind martial arts conditioning
~ Referees, athletes, fans: how the US border crackdowns are tarnishing the World Cup
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter