Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: antisemitism royal commission soon to wade into tricky terrorities

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
It was imperative to have the post-Bondi royal commission, but the evidence to come will highlight and could even exacerbate the strains in our fractured society.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trash and dignity: The rise of inclusive recycling projects in Latin America
~ Instead of a soft power coup, the World Cup could be an ‘own goal’ for Donald Trump
~ Why drinking alcohol makes you reach for chips and nachos
~ Malawi: People with Albinism Face Discrimination, Barriers to Work
~ Gulf States: Phone searches, arrests exacerbate existing restrictions on trade unions, expression
~ Gulf States: Repression of Migrant Workers During Conflict
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese’s broken promises have played into Hanson’s insurgency
~ How the US finally fell in love with soccer
~ Hardening the body: the science behind martial arts conditioning
~ Referees, athletes, fans: how the US border crackdowns are tarnishing the World Cup
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter