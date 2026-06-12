Why drinking alcohol makes you reach for chips and nachos
By David Raubenheimer, Leonard P. Ullman Chair in Nutritional Ecology, Nutrition Theme Leader Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney
Amanda Grech, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Dietetics, Public Health and Nutritional Epidemiology, University of Sydney
Stephen J Simpson, NHMRC Leadership Fellow and Professor of Biology, Charles Perkins Centre and School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Have you ever wondered why savoury foods like chips, nachos and salted nuts go so well with a beer or glass of wine? And why sometimes you feel an insatiable appetite for junk food while drinking?
Our new study examined the diets and alcohol intake of Australians to find out why.
Alcohol is packed with energy, but also stimulates appetite. We found alcohol may lead you to eat more unhealthy foods by amplifying a biological drive for protein.
Protein craving
Our previous…
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- Friday, June 12, 2026