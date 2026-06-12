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Human Rights Observatory

Malawi: People with Albinism Face Discrimination, Barriers to Work

By Human Rights Watch
Play Video Read a text description of this video Soundbite: I cannot live without fear because discrimination is very widespread here in Malawi against us, people with albinism. Soundbite: We walk around in fear, especially when we are in public places because, according to the beliefs people have, if they take our bones, they will become rich. We worry that someone might kill us to remove our bones.Soundbite: When I sing, I feel free. Lyrics: Say no to corruption and discrimination, we must avoid it my neighbors. Text: In Malawi, roughly 135,00 people have albinism, a genetic…


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