The White House UFC event is a perfect storm of fight culture and US politics
By Erin Nichols, Research Assistant, Griffith University
Adele Pavlidis, Associate Professor, and Director of the Griffith Centre for Social and Cultural Research, Griffith University
Kateryna Kasianenko, Postdoctoral research fellow, Queensland University of Technology
Joe Rogan calls it a ‘gimmick’ but Donald Trump says it will be ‘great for America’. Welcome to the White House UFC event.
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- Thursday, June 11, 2026