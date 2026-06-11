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Would you buy milk from a gene-edited cow? Consumers may be more open than you think

By Damien Mather, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Otago
Goetz Laible, Honorary Associate Professor, Molecular Medicine and Pathology, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Kara Xiaohui Ma, Assistant Research Fellow; PhD Candidate in Marketing, University of Otago
Gene-edited dairy products could help farmers adapt to climate change. New research shows consumers may be willing to buy them under the right conditions.The Conversation


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