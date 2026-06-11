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Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Authorities must guarantee the right to peaceful protest for families searchers for the disappeared

By Amnesty International
In the context of the opening of the FIFA World Cup 2026, and following the events that took place last night during the mobilization of relatives of disappeared people, Amnesty International calls on Mexico City and federal authorities to fully guarantee the right of collectives and families of disappeared people to protest peacefully. “Authorities have […] The post Mexico: Authorities must guarantee the right to peaceful protest for families searchers for the disappeared appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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