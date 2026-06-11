The high cost of undiagnosed and untreated ADHD: Unequal mental-health access and the care economy
By Fiona MacDonald, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Northern British Columbia
Aderonke Agboji, Assistant Professor, Nursing, University of Northern British Columbia
Mental health disorders such as ADHD are among the top five causes of disability in Canada, yet spending on mental-health care is often viewed as an economic drain.
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- Thursday, June 11, 2026