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Kids should be involved in their health care. Here’s how to make that happen

By Stuart Ekberg, Associate Professor in Health Sciences, Flinders University
Anthony Herbert, Senior Lecturer, Paediatric Palliative Care, The University of Queensland
Katie Ekberg, Senior Lecturer, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Flinders University
Children have a right to learn, play and grow.

To help children thrive, parents and health-care professionals must ensure they get the medical support they need. However, existing evidence shows we could involve children more in their health-care appointments.

Research suggests children who actively participate in their own treatment recover faster from surgery, have less anxiety and feel more valued.

Our


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