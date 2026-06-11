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Human Rights Observatory

Cartier, ‘the jeweller of kings’, has come to the NGV in a dazzling new exhibit

By Sasha Grishin, Adjunct Professor of Art History, Australian National University
Founded in Paris 179 years ago, Cartier has fostered a legendary reputation as the creator of luxury goods for royalty, the aristocracy, film stars, and the generally wealthy. The English king Edward VII famously referred to Cartier as “the jeweller of kings and the king of jewellers”.

The glittering magnificence of the Cartier style through the ages has been brought together in a major exhibition by London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, now


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