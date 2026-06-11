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How bait-and-switch sales tricks make us click on online ‘bargains’ – and what to do about it

By Jessica Pallant, Lecturer in Marketing, RMIT University
Adrian R. Camilleri, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of Technology Sydney
Jeannie Marie Paterson, Professor of Law (consumer protections and credit law), The University of Melbourne
Showing one product, but pairing it with the price of a different product, is common on online shopping sites. It’s not just wasting your time: it can be illegal.The Conversation


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