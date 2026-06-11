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Spain prodigy Lamine Yamal named UN Goodwill Ambassador on World Cup opening day

The biggest-ever football World Cup begins on Thursday, across three countries and two continents, with over 100 games. The UN is raising awareness of the game’s powerful capacity to serve as a platform for sustainable development and social justice.


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