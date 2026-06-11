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Canada has alternatives to corporate grocery chains. Here’s what governments can learn from them

By Jenelle Regnier-Davies, Postdoctoral research fellow & Adjunct professor, University of Guelph
Pauline D Cripps, Community Food Lead, Arrell Food Institute, University of Guelph
Sara Edge, Associate Professor; Arrell Chair in Food, Policy & Society, University of Guelph
In March 2026, the Toronto city council approved a municipal grocery store pilot in four communities to address issues of food access and high food costs. The proposal is one of several recent responses to the growing push for “publicly owned and operated” grocery store alternatives.

Other notable examples include New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plans…The Conversation


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